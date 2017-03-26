Woman charged with 2 hit-and-runs in Bloomingdale



BLOOMINGDALE— A woman was charged with DWI and other offenses after police said she caused back-to-back crashes March 21.

Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run involving two vehicles on Main Street around 5:30 p.m.

While still on the scene and after hearing from witnesses who said the vehicle had fled east on Main, officers learned of a second accident further east on Main Street. The vehicle in that accident appeared to be the same one as in the first, police said.

The vehicle was then spotted headed west on Main, towards the scene of the first accident. Officers briefly followed it before pulling it over in Butler.

The driver, 57-year-old Judy Tamaras of Butler, showed signs of intoxication. She was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Wayne for treatment of possible injuries.

Several empty alcohol containers were found in Tamaras’s vehicle, according to police.

She has been charged with DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident, eluding, driving with an open container of alcohol and was also issued motor-vehicle summonses. She was released pending a court date.

Published at Tue, 28 Mar 2017 03:48:45 +0000