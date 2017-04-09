Woman charged with drunken driving after hitting utility pole



LINDEN — A 32-year-old Elizabeth woman was charged with drunken driving after she crashed her Toyota Camry into a utility pole early Sunday morning, police said.





Katherine Flores was driving east on West St. George Avenue around 3:50 a.m. when she lost control of her car and hit a pole near Ainsworth Street, according to a statement from the Linden Police Department.

Police said officers arriving on scene found bystanders helping Flores from the car, which had overturned.

Flores was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, careless driving, possession of an open container of alcohol, and driving with a suspended license, according to police.

She was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, and released pending a Monday appearance in municipal court.

Police closed West St. George Avenue in both directions for road crews to make the needed repairs. The closure lasted most of Sunday, NJ101.5 reported.

Thomas Moriarty may be reached at tmoriarty@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ThomasDMoriarty. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

