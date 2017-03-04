Woman crossing street dies after being hit by car, cops say



TOMS RIVER — A Toms River woman was killed after being hit by a car while she was crossing the street Friday night, authorities said Saturday.

Gina Russomanno, 57, was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center in Toms River as a result of multiple injuries from the accident, said Ralph Stocco, spokesman for the Toms River Police Department.

Russomanno, of Coolidge Avenue, was walking north on that road at 7:13 p.m. when she was hit as she was crossing Bay Avenue, Stocco said.

He said she was struck by a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 19-year-old township resident who was traveling west on Bay Avenue.

Police responding to the scene found Russomanno unconscious lying in the road, he said. They began to administer life-saving measures before she was rushed to the hospital, he said.

Traffic Safety Officer Adam Koeppen is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Ocean County Prosecutors Office’s Vehicular Investigation Unit and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office’s CSI Unit.

