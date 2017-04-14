Woman hurt in Elmwood Park gas explosion, report says



ELMWOOD PARK — A woman was hospitalized after she suffered second-degree burns in an apparent gas explosion Thursday, NorthJersey.com reported.

Four people were at the Martha Avenue home when the explosion occurred around 7:30 p.m. The blast blew out windows and a utility room door but caused no other damage.

Fire Chief Bill Shadwel said there was “a heavy smell of gas in the area” when firefighters arrived.

PSE&G is assisting with the investigation.

Paul Milo may be reached at pmilo@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter@PaulMilo2. Find NJ.comon Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 14 Apr 2017 02:19:28 +0000