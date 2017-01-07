Woman killed after being hit by pickup in Haskell ID'd



WANAQUE— The woman who died after being struck by a vehicle in a supermarket parking lot Thursday has been identified as a 58-year-old Wanaque resident by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Susan Fredericks was walking in the lot at the Union Avenue Stop and Shop in Haskell when she was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup truck shortly before 7 p.m., authorities said. She was taken to Chilton Memorial Hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The driver did not appear to be intoxicated and was not speeding when the accident occurred, the prosecutor’s office also said. No criminal charges have been filed.

The investigation into the incident was ongoing Friday.

