Woman killed after being struck by train in Morristown



MORRISTOWN — A woman died after being hit by a train at Morristown Station Friday night, a spokesman for NJ Transit said.

The train out of Hoboken and bound for Dover hit the victim, described only as a trespasser, on Track 1 around 6:09 p.m. None of the approximately 20 passengers and crew aboard were injured.

Passengers were transferred to another train, the spokesman, Jim Smith, said.

Track 2 on the Morris and Essex Line remained open with delays of up to 30 minutes.

Paul Milo may be reached at pmilo@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter@PaulMilo2. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.



Published at Sat, 31 Dec 2016 00:49:35 +0000