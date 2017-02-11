Woman owes more than $9K in EZPass tolls, authorities say



JERSEY CITY — A Newark woman racked up more than $9,000 in unpaid tolls, police determined Friday after stopping her at the mouth of the Holland Tunnel, authorities said.

Jaclyn F. Kennedy, 26, was charged with theft of service and was issued traffic summonses after Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police stopped her in Jersey City in her 2010 Honda Civic, which had dark tinted windows, said Joseph Pentangelo, spokesman for the agency.

Pentangelo said police stopped Kennedy at 4:05 p.m. because of the tinted windows after her car came out of the tunnel. He said a records check showed her car registration was suspended and the vehicle was uninsured.

In the check, authorities also learned she owes more than $9,250 in tolls and fees to EZPass for 143 violations on five accounts dating back to April 2012, he said.

Besides being charged with theft of service, Kennedy was also issued summonses for improper safety glass, having an uninsured vehicle and having an unregistered vehicle, Pentangelo said.

