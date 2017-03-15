Woman watched helplessly as defendant shot, killed her fiance, prosecutor says



TRENTON – Twanna Robinson never saw the gun but she heard the shots.

There were two of them; they pierced her fiance Jafar Lewis’s head and chest and left him dying in the street in front of her, Mercer County Assistant Prosecutor Will Fisher said.

“Jafar never had a chance,” Fisher added.

Fisher spoke Wednesday at the first day of the trial for Wayne Bush, who is accused of shooting Lewis – an up and coming Trenton rapper – to death three years ago.

Fisher laid out the case in his opening statements this week, saying that Bush and Lewis had been friends – Bush was even engaged to Lewis’s cousin – but they’d recently been fighting over money issues.

Lewis owed Bush money and, according to a series of increasingly irate text messages Lewis received on his phone, Bush was angry about it, Fisher said.

He added that the angry messages Lewis received in the days before his death came from a phone number that investigators would later link back to Bush.

In addition to the messages, prosecutors have another key piece of evidence – eyewitness testimony of the killing from Robinson, who was with Lewis when he was killed.

Fisher said this week that Robinson will testify during the trial that she can recall the moment the two men met on Middle Rose Street in North Trenton in August 2013.

Family remembers man shot to death

According to Robinson, Lewis and Bush each got out of their respective cars to greet each other but she saw Bush raise his arms and point at Lewis, Fisher said. She heard two gunshots and, “she no longer saw Jafar,” Fisher said.

“(Robinson) watched in horror as Bush murdered her fiance,” he added.

When she got out of the car, Robinson could see Bush staring down at Lewis, who lay in a pool of blood on the ground, Fisher said. Then, he got back in his car and drove away.

“You don’t survive a gunshot wound to the head like that,” Fisher added.

But Bush’s attorney, Jack Furlong, who also spoke at the start of the trial, pulled apart Robinson’s account of the evening, reminding jurors that Robinson never actually saw a gun in Bush’s hand.

“She never saw the shooter,” Furlong added.

The trial is expected to continue for several weeks and Fisher said that along with witness testimony, prosecutors will present as evidence, surveillance footage of the area near the shooting and the text messages that Lewis received.

Anna Merriman may be reached at amerriman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @anna_merriman

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 17 Mar 2017 01:00:09 +0000