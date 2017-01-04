World Junior Hockey Championships 2017: What time, channel is USA vs. Russia semifinal (1/4/17)?



The United States, led by NHL prospects Clayton Keller, Colin White, Luke Kunin and Kieffer Bellows, will play Russia in the semifinals of the World Junior Hockey Championships at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Team USA beat Russia, 3-2, in a preliminary meeting. Russia features prospects Kirill Kaprizov, Yegor Rykov and Danila Kvartalnov. The winner will await either Canada or Sweden in the final.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who: United States vs. Russia

What: World Junior Championships semifinals

Where: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

When: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern

TV: NHL Network

More to know: The United States will play Russia for a spot in the World Junior Championship final at 3 p.m. On Wednesday, with the United States trying to continue its push for its first gold medal since 2013.

Devils’ December report card

The United States handed Russia a 3-2 loss when the teams met in preliminary play during the tournament. While Team USA needed a third-period goal to hold off Switzerland in the quarterfinals for a 3-2 win, the team hasn’t trailed at any point during the tournament.

Russia rolled to a 4-0 victory over Denmark in the quarterfinals, setting up Wednesday’s semifinal matchup.

The winner will play either Canada or Sweden in the final.

Each team features one Devils prospect. The Devils are represented on Team USA forward Joey Anderson, the team’s third-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Russia features defenseman Yegor Rykov, the Devils’ fifth-round pick in June’s draft.

