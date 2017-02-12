Would Brandon Marshall make sense for Giants if Jets cut him? | Mailbag



Would Brandon Marshall make sense for the Giants? Yes. But that does not mean they would pursue him if he becomes available, though.

The Giants need to add a big outside receiver to complement Odell Beckham. Their best bet is likely adding a veteran on a reasonable short-term deal. They aren’t going to sign Alshon Jeffery, and there’s no guarantee they would find sufficient production out of a rookie taken on the second or third day of the draft. If the Jets cut Marshall (and save $7.5 million in cap space), he would fit the bill.

Marshall would come with some knocks against him. He is coming off a poor, injury-plagued season, and he’ll be 33 in March. He also would be a big personality to throw into the locker room, and he’s had several high-profile issues with teammates throughout his career. I don’t think the Giants would necessarily rule him out for those reasons, however, and I think they would be foolish if they did.

Marshall is still a six-time Pro Bowler just a year removed from a 109-catch, 1,502-yard, 14-touchdown season. Moreover, his down 2016 stats (59 catches for 788 yards, three touchdowns) are well ahead of what Victor Cruz did last season and comparable to what the Giants got out of Rueben Randle statistically in 2015, when the offense performed at a higher level.

A healthy Marshall would make the Giants better. It’s just unclear if he’ll be available, and if the Giants would be interested.

Published at Sun, 12 Feb 2017 15:00:01 +0000