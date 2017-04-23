Would tunnels killed by Christie have cured NJ Transit's ills?



Could the problems that have plagued train commuters this year have been avoided if Gov. Chris Christie hadn’t canceled the Access to the Region’s Core tunnel project in October 2010?

Commuters on social media and some commenters on NJ.com have put the blame on Christie for canceling the ARC project. But experts have mixed opinions whether Christie deserves the blame.

“Christie was actually right to pull out of ARC because it became a flawed project,” said Len Resto, New Jersey Association of Railroad Passengers president. “ARC had morphed into an NJ Transit venture, once it became a four-track stub-end terminal in Macy’s basement and Amtrak pulled out.”

However, Christie was “dead wrong” to divert tunnel money to rehabilitate the Pulaski Skyway, Resto said.

“That money could have been put aside for whatever took place of ARC, which was Gateway,” he said.

Christie canceled the tunnel after federal projections of cost overruns said the $9 billion project could have ballooned to $14.7 billion. Christie said he didn’t want to saddle taxpayers with that potential burden.

That project would have built two new rail tunnels ending in a four track deep cavern station under 34th Street. It did not connect to Penn Station and was nicknamed the “tunnel to Macy’s basement.”

It was scheduled to be completed in 2018.

“(It’s) hard to know what the cross-Hudson commute would look like now, (in) April 2017, if ARC had proceeded,” said Janna Chernetz, Tri-State Transportation Campaign New Jersey policy director.

In early 2011, Amtrak proposed the Gateway Project, consisting of two rail tunnels, a Penn Station Annex, a New Portal Bridge over the Hackensack River in Kearny, and two more tracks between Secaucus and New York.

But given the fragile nature of Amtrak’s Penn Station infrastructure, which was blamed for two derailments in the last 30 days, and two fragile 106-year old tunnels, it’s likely there could be future problems that ARC would lessen the effects of, she said.

“In 2017, it would not have solved NJ Transits current problems,” said Martin Robins, director emeritus of the Voorhees Transportation Institute at Rutgers University. “(However) these problems will continue into 2018 and at least six to seven years beyond, and we won’t have a redundant rail system in place.”

ARC plans to build a separate two-track rail next to Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor Line from a junction in Kearney to the 34th Street station would have insulated NJ Transit from some of Amtrak problems, Robins said.

“Any major breakdown or derailment causes issues, but the availability of 3 tunnels and two separate feeder systems would have provided a great deal more leeway,” Robins said.

If ARC were under construction, it would be worse for existing infrastructure, because the state would be plowing capital funds into that project, said Joe Clift, a former Long Island Railroad Planning director and transit advocate.

“There would be less state of good repair work/funding because of the focus on the new railroad,” he said.

The fact that ARC could have run over budget was brought out by Federal Transit Administration officials under a Democratic administration, Clift said. Christie citied that information in his decision to cancel.

“They could argue it was the bean counters at the FTA (who killed it),” Clift said.

The original ARC project, proposed in 2004, included some improvements to Penn Station until that plan was changed, Clift said. However, people jump to conclusions that the later 2010 ARC plan would have solved those problems, Resto said.

“The issues at Penn station, [overhead wire] put in during the 1930’s, switches that are old, tunnels in need of rehabilitation, that wouldn’t have been paid for by ARC,” he said.

Larry Higgs may be reached at lhiggs@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @commutinglarry. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

