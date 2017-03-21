Wyclef Jean 'appalled' by LAPD after wrongly detained, handcuffed



The Grammy-winning rapper and musician Wyclef Jean was detained by the Los Angeles Police Department early Tuesday after police mistook him for a suspect in a gas station robbery.

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

Jean, a Fugees founder who who grew up in East Orange and Newark and now lives in Saddle River, had one of his associates document the incident, in which he was handcuffed, and posted the video on social media, tweeting that he was “appalled” by the behavior of the police.

In the tweetstorm, Jean, who was coming from a recording session, says that he was asked by the police to but his hands up and then told not to move. Before he was asked to identify himself, he was handcuffed, but wasn’t told why. In the video, in which he appears calm but insistent that police have the wrong suspect, he says he will sue the LAPD.

They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

Police had been on the lookout for a man who had robbed a person at gunpoint at a West Hollywood gas station, and stopped Jean’s vehicle shortly after because, an LAPD spokesman tells the New York Daily News, Jean’s vehicle matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle, and Jean resembled the suspect and wore a similar red bandanna. The spokesman says Jean was “immediately released” after police released he was not the robber.

