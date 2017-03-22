Wyclef Jean: L.A. cops lied about traffic stop, wants racial profiling probe



Wyclef Jean and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are in a standoff over the Grammy-winning performer‘s brief detainment Tuesday by deputies who initially suspected he had just robbed and pistol-whipped someone at a gas station.

Though the Sheriff’s Department issued a statement apologizing to Jean for being inconvenienced, the statement also claimed that Jean displayed “furtive movements,” placed his hands near his waistband and walked toward the truck of his car after deputies at warned him not to do either. Jean was patted down, handcuffed and placed in the backseat of a patrol car “out of an abundance of caution.”

But Jean, who posted a video of the encounter on social media and said he was “appalled” by his treatment, now tells TMZ that deputies were “on him” the moment he stepped out of the car, and that he never tried to go for the trunk or his waistband. He did say that the deputies may have made a reasonable decision to stop him, given that he somewhat matched the description of the suspect and his vehicle matched the one used by the suspect, but that they are lying about his behavior during the traffic stop.

“The assassination of character,” he tells TMZ, “this bothers me because in the case of law, and in the case of how many kids are prosecuted and how many people are killed, this bothers me because this is what you call tampering with wrong information and not giving the truth.”

Jean, a Fugees founder who grew up in East Orange and Newark and now lives in Saddle River, was coming from a recording studio when he was detained. Through a spokesperson, Jean says he was the subject of police bias and brutality and racial profiling and wants a full investigation.

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

The alleged robber was arrested shortly after Jean was detained and booked for robbery, being a former convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and having a loaded firearm concealed in a vehicle.

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook. Find NJ.com/Entertainment on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 22 Mar 2017 17:17:00 +0000