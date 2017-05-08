Wyclef Jean, Tommy James rock N.J. Hall of Fame induction ceremony



Wyclef Jean brought down the house at the New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday night with a Jersey-fied acoustic rendition of the Bob Marley nd later Fugees hit “No Woman No Cry,” and the night closed with his fellow inductee Tommy James performing a rollicking “Mony Mony” while the rest of the class of 2016 shimmied onstage.

The Hall of Fame, now in its ninth year, honors New Jerseyans past and present who have distinguished themselves in music, movies, books, business, sports and public service.

Jean gave an impassioned tribute to his father, who brought the family to America from Haiti, and to the opportunities afforded to immigrants here. He recalled his father waking him and his brother up on Saturdays to take them to work with him as a hotel janitor in Fairfield. “Don’t forget, this is what being an immigrant is about,” his father told him. “This is what these United States is about. As long as you do something with pride, as long as you believe in it, and as long as you don’t break the law, it gives you an opportunity to be somebody.”

This year’s New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony was, in fact, largely a family affair, with three honorees — TV personality Kelly Ripa, mystery writer Carol Higgins Clark and newswoman Connie Chung — shepherded into the Hall by their nearest and dearest.

Chung’s husband, newsman and talk show host Maury Povich, did the honors for his wife — a bit to her chagrin, she told NJ.com on the red carpet. “He doesn’t make any plans. He doesn’t write any notes,” says Chung, a longtime Middletown resident. “He just goes up there and basically wings it, and it’s always a little nerve-wracking.”

Higgins Clark, raised in Washington Township, is the first second-generation Hall of Fame member: Her mother, fellow bestselling novelist and sometime collaborator Mary Higgins Clark, was inducted five years ago and in turn inducted her daughter Sunday night. In her acceptance speech, Carol Higgins Clark said she’s been told it helps to be Irish to be a storyteller. “I say it helps to be from New Jersey.”

And Kelly Ripa’s father Joe, the Camden County Clerk, ushered in his daughter, whom he raised in Stratford. “I know that most of my family came to see [fellow nominee] Ray Liotta in person,” Ripa joked in her speech, then continued, “Being from New Jersey is not just where you were born. It’s a state of mind.”

The ceremony, at Asbury Park’s Paramount Theatre, also featured an acoustic set by James, the rocker known for “Hanky Panky” and “I Think We’re Alone Now.”

In his introduction for James, E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt said James “has one of the greatest rock and roll voices of all time. He is a soulful cat.” James, an Ohio native who moved to the Garden State nearly 45 years ago, now lives in Cedar Grove. “I can’t think of a place I’d rather be,” he told NJ.com on the red carpet. “I don’t think I could function the same way anywhere else.”

Unlike some of the inductees past and present, former heavyweight boxer Chuck Wepner, aka the Bayonne Bleeder, has lived almost his entire life in New Jersey, 77 of his 78 years. “I’ll never leave it,” said Wepner, the underdog who went 15 rounds with Muhammad Ali and is reportedly the inspiration for “Rocky.” “They try to get me down in Florida. Another time they tried to get me out to Vegas. I’m from New Jersey. That’s where I’m staying.”

Wepner is also the subject of a biopic “Chuck,” out this month starring Liev Schreiber, who hailed Wepner via a video from Los Angeles.

“They say the true measure of a man is how he handles himself in adversity. I don’t know anybody who handled adversity better, who absorbed punishment, who took on unthinkable challenges, and through sheer tenacity and courage and absolute determination to always keep moving forward, defined himself,” Schreiber said. “That style of Chuck’s, that determination to always keep moving forward, has been an inspiration to me.”

The other members inducted into the 2016 class include Liotta, a Newark native and “Goodfellas” star; Carol Blazejowski, the Elizabeth Olympian and Basketball Hall of Famer; and Arthur Imperatore Sr., of Fort Lee, the founder and president of New York Waterway.

Posthumously inducted: Alfred Koeppe of Manasquan, the former president and COO of Bell Atlantic and PSE&G; Peace Pilgrim, born Mildred Lisette Norman of Egg Harbor City, the peace activist and spiritual teacher; and Philip Kearny, who, despite losing an arm in a cavalry charge during the Mexican-American War, led the First New Jersey Brigade in the Civil War and reportedly shouted in battle, “I’m a one-armed Jersey son-of-a-gun. Follow me!”

Sue and Ed Goldstein, cancer activists and fundraisers, were honored with the Unsung Hero award. The longtime New Jersey residents lost both of their daughters to cancer and created The Valerie Fund and The Stacy Goldstein Breast Cancer Center at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in their honor.

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 08 May 2017 02:25:00 +0000