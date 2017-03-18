Yankees' Alex Rodriguez-Jennifer Lopez: A-Rod brings J.Lo to spring training



TAMPA — J. Rod brought its show to The Boss.

Alex Rodriguez brought new girlfriend Jennifer Lopez to George M. Steinbrenner Field on Saturday.

It was the first day of A-Rod’s second stint as a spring training guest instructor this year.

Rodriguez and J. Lo reportedly have been dating for months, though news broke back on March 8.

Rodriguez, 44, spent his time on the field talking with prospects. He chatted for a while with young shortstops Gleyber Torres and Tyler Wade. He also hung out with manger Joe Girardi, general manager Brian Cashman and watched hitters from behind the batting cage.

Page Six also recently reported that Rodriguez recently split from Anne Wojcicki, a billionare Silicon Valley CEO.

Rodriguez and Fox Sports recently agreed to a two-year deal to be a full-time baseball analyst. He got rave reviews for his work the past two postseasons with Fox.

Rodriguez is also a minor league instructor for the Yankees — a role he agreed to after the team cut him last season. The Yankees are still on the hook for his $21 million salary for this season.

He showed up as a spring training guest instructor for a few days early in camp. He’s expected to return in late March. Rodriguez has raved about shortstop prospects Gleyber Torres and Jorge Mateo and first baseman Greg Bird.

He also recently confirmed that he’ll never play baseball again.

“I know it was kind of the general sense that I would come back and play last year,” he said in late February, “but being a Yankee means everything to me. I’m grateful to Hank and Hal (Steinbrenner) for giving me the opportunity to rehab my life and get my life back in order for all of the big mistakes that I have made. So walking out (before my final game last August) with my mother and my two daughters is something that I’ll never forget.”

