Yankees' Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez are dating, report says

A new job, and then a new girl. What a week for A-Rod.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are dating, according to the a report from New York Post’s Page Six.

From the report:

A source said of the new power couple, “They have been seeing each other for a few months, and were together in LA this past weekend. They are really into each other because they have so much in common — from their Latin roots, to their love of New York, and their kids.”

He was reportedly recently spotted backstage at one of Lopez’s Las Vegas gigs.

Would Harper cut hair for Yankees?

Page Six also recently reported that Rodriguez recently split from Anne Wojcicki, a billionare Silicon Valley CEO.

Rodriguez and Fox Sports recently agreed to a two-year deal to be a full-time baseball analyst. He got rave reviews for his work the past two postseasons with Fox.

Rodriguez is also a minor league instructor for the Yankees — a role he agreed to after the team cut him last season. The Yankees are still on the hook for his $21 million salary for this season.

He showed up as a spring training guest instructor for a few days early in camp. He’s expected to return in late March. Rodriguez has raved about shortstop prospects Gleyber Torres and Jorge Mateo and first baseman Greg Bird.

He also recently confirmed that he’ll never play baseball again.

“I know it was kind of the general sense that I would come back and play last year,” he said in late February, “but being a Yankee means everything to me. I’m grateful to Hank and Hal (Steinbrenner) for giving me the opportunity to rehab my life and get my life back in order for all of the big mistakes that I have made. So walking out (before my final game last August) with my mother and my two daughters is something that I’ll never forget.”

Published at Thu, 09 Mar 2017 01:21:00 +0000