Yankees' Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez prepping for marriage, report says

That escalated quickly.

Yankees superstar-turned-instructor Alex Rodriguez and pop star Jennifer Lopez recently became a celebrity couple. They sound ready to take the relationship to a bigger level.

According to a report from In Touch, Rodriguez and Lopez are discussing a prenuptial agreement in preparation for marriage. The highly successful celebrities both have children from previous relationships and hundreds of millions of dollars to call their own before marriage.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship began just a couple months ago, but that hasn’t stopped them from talking marriage. And, in Hollywood, when a couple is talking marriage, it goes without saying that they’re talking prenups!



The 47-year-old and her 41-year-old beau, “have been talking about a prenuptial agreement,” an insider revealed to In Touch.



The report went on to detail how much money Rodriguez and Lopez have and why the prenuptial agreement is important to each.



The couple has a lot to protect, no doubt. J.Lo is sitting on about $360 million thanks to her singing and acting career, while the professional athlete has $400 million after spending a decade as shortstop on the New York Yankees.



“Jennifer not only wants to protect her money, she wants to make sure her kids [twins Max and Emme, 9] are taken care of,” the source said.



And the insider said that Alex, who is father to 12-year-old daughter Natasha and eight-year-old daughter Ella, feels the same way.



“Alex is always on top of his finances, so a prenup is very important to him, too,” the source added.



When could a marriage happen? According to the source quoted in the In Touch story, Lopez wants to be wed by the end of 2017.

That means Rodriguez could go from Yankees designated hitter to FOX Sports star to Lopez’s husband in a one-year span.

Joe Giglio may be reached at jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeGiglioSports. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

