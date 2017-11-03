Yankees' Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez vacation in Bahamas, report says



New York Yankees special advisor Alex Rodriguez speaks with CC Sabathia, who reflected in his sunglasses, ahead of a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Tampa, Fla. After spending two postseasons as a guest studio analyst for Fox, Rodriquez will stay with the network and add game analyst and feature reporter duties for the network and FS1, the network said Tuesday in announcing a multiyear deal.

So far, so good for Alex Rodriguez’s newest relationship.

The all-time great player turned Yankees instructor and broadcaster for Fox Sports has a new main squeeze: Pop star Jennifer Lopez.

According sources speaking to People Magazine, A-Rod and Lopez went on a trip to the Bahamas over the weekend.

That was the likely mantra on the minds of new couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who took their romance south this weekend, a source tells People.



Another source tells PEOPLE that the duo headed to the Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club after arriving late Friday night. Located on Great Guana Cay about 200 miles off the coast of Florida, the private resort offers club-owned watercraft vehicles, a state-of-the art fitness area, a luxurious spa and much more.



Rodriguez retired from the Yankees in an abrupt fashion last August. With a new role, the three-time American League MVP is still on New York’s payroll–but not bound to the team on a day-by-day basis.

That leaves plenty of time for weekend trips with a celebrity of even higher profile than Rodriguez himself.

Before departing for the trip with Lopez, Rodriguez spoke at a Wharton School of Business event in Miami, Florida.

