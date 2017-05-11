Yankees retiring No. 2: Derek Jeter's (rumored) girlfriends through the years



Yankees great Derek Jeter, whose No. 2 will be retired on Sunday, was one of New York’s most eligible bachelors throughout his career, and like Alex Rodriguez, he dated a bunch of celebrities before settling down.

Unlike A-Rod, Jeter went out of his way to not be seen in public with his famous beauties, although he occasionally was spotted at Knicks basketball games and restaurants over the years with a girlfriend.

“In my career, I’ve always felt as though your private life is private,” Jeter told the New York Daily News in October 2015. “I don’t talk about it because I think some things you have to keep close to yourself. Some things are sacred. So I’ve never addressed anything in my private life.”

Jeter’s comments came amid rumors that he and much-younger supermodel Hannah Davis were engaged. They were, and last summer Jeter finally gave up the single life at age 42.

Who did Jeter date before getting hitched?

If you’re a Yankees fan, you know a few of them … although some of his rumored girlfriends perhaps were just gossip. Here’s what we came up with through some research”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 11 May 2017 11:00:00 +0000