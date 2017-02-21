You'll never guess where Booker's speaking next month | The Auditor



U.S. Sen. Cory Booker will headline the annual fundraising dinner for the Montana Democratic Party next month.

His speech comes as “being from New Jersey” is actually a political campaign issue — and not in a good way.

Booker (D-N.J.) will speak at the annual Mansfield-Metcalf dinner on March 18 in Helena.

Montana’s Democratic U.S. senator, Jon Tester, is up for re-election in 2018, and Inside Elections, a Washington-based publication that tracks congressional races, rates him a slight favorite to win another term in Washington.

Meanwhile, the party is preparing for a special election for its at-large House seat because the current occupant. Rep. Ryan Zinke, was nominated for Interior secretary by President Donald Trump.

Excited to welcome @corybooker to Montana for Mansfield-Metcalf dinner, March 18. #mtpol — Jorge Quintana (@jorgeinmontana) February 16, 2017

Ironically, Democrats have criticized Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate for the state’s lone U.S. House seat, for being an outsider from New Jersey, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

Gianforte holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken.

“Cory is one of the Senate’s hardest working members, he knows how to get people on their feet, and he knows what it takes to get things done in broken Washington,” Tester said in a statement announcing Booker’s appearance. “He’ll bring a powerful perspective to Montana, and I’m excited to host him in Helena as we lay the groundwork for 2018.”

For Booker, it is a chance to raise his profile in advance of the 2020 Democratic presidential race. He has been mentioned as a potential candidate for his party’s nomination.

“I can’t wait to get back to the Last Best Place to speak with folks about the exciting future of our party in Montana and across this nation,” Booker said in a statement.

