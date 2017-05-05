Zoe Saldana: Sexism is 'more aggressive' than racism



In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election, actress Zoe Saldana had both racism and sexism on her mind.

In an interview Thursday on the SiriusXM show “Sway in the Morning,” Saldana, 38, who stars in this week’s big movie, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” was asked about sexist attitudes towards women directors. She said that in many fields, women in power are often questioned with the aim of trying to prove their incompetence.

“The moment a woman gains some kind of position of power, she will be questioned,” the Passaic native said, going on to talk about Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

“There was a realization that I just had in this last election is that, that America is racist. Of course, there’s racism everywhere,” the actress said. “I’m not saying that there isn’t. But I think that sexism is much stronger and it’s much more aggressive.”

Saldana, mother to three young boys, pointed to the overwhelming majority of male CEOs and prominent painters in the art world (she’s married to the Italian artist Marco Perego) as examples of the impact of societal barriers that affect women, including Clinton, when her campaign was continually dogged by the issue of her private email server.

“I’m just like, ‘People, she’s up against a man that calls women pigs on national television and she’s incompetent?'” Saldana said. “There’s a big problem here and we have to address this pink elephant in the room. And it has to do with sexism in America,” she said.

Saldana, who became the subject of criticism for playing Nina Simone in the 2016 movie “Nina” — at the time, many on social media said that Saldana did not look the part — was also asked about how she sees Afro-Latino culture. Saldana’s father was Dominican and her mother is Puerto Rican, and she identifies as Afro-Latina. When she was a child, her family moved to the Dominican Republic before moving back to New York during her teen years.

“Even in my social feed, all that I read — that’s why I stopped reading my feeds, because one, the trolls are like, insane, people, but — you have my black people and then you have my Latino people and all that they’re doing is trying to figure out what I am, as opposed to just appreciate the fact that I’m working,” Saldana said. “That as a woman in America I am breaking down as many barriers as I possibly can without having to be hateful or complain about it or lose people’s attention.”

